Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 151,861 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 351.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $76.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas-buys-151861-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.