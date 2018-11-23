Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 213,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.97. 2,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,899. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

