SOILcoin (SOIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $241.00

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. SOILcoin has a market capitalization of $14,377.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOILcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOILcoin has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.05 or 0.02904277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.04676532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00741559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.01505332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00122340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.01796989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00445201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOILcoin Profile

SOILcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

