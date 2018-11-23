Solar Capital (SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Solar Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 48.83% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Solar Capital by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 40,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,783,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

