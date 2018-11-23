Solarvest Bioenergy Inc (CVE:SVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Solarvest Bioenergy (SVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/solarvest-bioenergy-svs-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-15.html.

About Solarvest Bioenergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce nutritional nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical oils, and biologic active ingredients/therapies.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest Bioenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest Bioenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.