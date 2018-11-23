Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLDB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 21,990 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $678,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $277,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,142 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

