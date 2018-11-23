Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Price

Media stories about Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Estee Lauder Companies earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Estee Lauder Companies’ ranking:

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $140.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.93 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $693,340.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $2,140,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-estee-lauder-companies-el-stock-price.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.