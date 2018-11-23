Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY) Share Price

News coverage about ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ATASY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

