SongCoin (SONG) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. SongCoin has a total market cap of $8,531.00 and $5.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SongCoin has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00752370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001608 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011400 BTC.

SongCoin Profile

SongCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

