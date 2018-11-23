Soniq Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SONIQ)

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Soniq token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Soniq has a market capitalization of $977,842.00 and $1,330.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soniq has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Soniq alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00064494 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000222 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Soniq

SONIQ is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,020 tokens. The official website for Soniq is soniqproject.com. The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soniq

Soniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.