Sonoco Products Co (SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. 119,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $38,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

