Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Stake Lifted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,705 shares during the period. Source Capital comprises approximately 4.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Source Capital worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Source Capital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Source Capital by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

NYSE SOR traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,150. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Stake Lifted by Shaker Financial Services LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/source-capital-inc-sor-stake-lifted-by-shaker-financial-services-llc.html.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.