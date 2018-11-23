South State Corp Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

South State Corp cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 20,035.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 65,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 27,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $192.77 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

