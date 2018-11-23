South State Corp (SSB) Insider Sells $295,031.64 in Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSB stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in South State by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in South State by 59.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in South State by 2.8% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 97,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in South State by 53.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “South State Corp (SSB) Insider Sells $295,031.64 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/south-state-corp-ssb-insider-sells-295031-64-in-stock.html.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.