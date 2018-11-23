South State (SSB) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSB. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. South State has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In related news, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $295,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $126,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in South State by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in South State by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in South State by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,217,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

