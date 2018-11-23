Southern (SO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, Southern company has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last six quarters. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, Southern Company's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. Southern Company’s divestment deals with NextEra and Global Atlantic Financial Group would further help in streamlining portfolio and debt reduction. Sporting a low beta – translating into less volatility – and a reasonable valuation, Southern Company is seen as an attractive investment.”

Get Southern alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.32.

SO stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,019.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 331,494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.