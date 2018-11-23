S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 653,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $127,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,107,000 after acquiring an additional 161,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,887,000 after acquiring an additional 188,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3,985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,476,000 after acquiring an additional 380,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $162.25 and a one year high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

