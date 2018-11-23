Sparton Resources (SRI) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) rose 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 141,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 207,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other Sparton Resources news, insider Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $63,700.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

