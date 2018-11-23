Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.37 and last traded at $92.66. Approximately 2,312,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,038,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $2,936,599.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

