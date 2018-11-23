Spotify (SPOT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spotify (NASDAQ: SPOT):

11/7/2018 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

11/5/2018 – Spotify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Spotify had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Spotify had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Spotify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Spotify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Spotify had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Spotify was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

10/30/2018 – Spotify had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Spotify is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

10/15/2018 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2018 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2018 – Spotify was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/26/2018 – Spotify had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $175.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPOT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,864. Spotify has a 12-month low of $120.49 and a 12-month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

