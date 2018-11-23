Sprott Resource (ADI) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Sprott Resource (CVE:ADI) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sprott Resource earned a news sentiment score of -1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE ADI opened at C$91.13 on Friday. Sprott Resource has a 1-year low of C$74.65 and a 1-year high of C$98.38.

Sprott Resource Company Profile

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc, formerly Adriana Resources Inc, is a Canada-based holding company, which focuses on holding businesses in the natural resource industry. The Company’s portfolio is diversified across a number of natural resource sectors, with holdings in mining, energy and agriculture. The Company’s portfolio includes: Corsa Coal Corp, a supplier of metallurgical coal, an ingredient in the production of steel, in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets; InPlay Oil Corp, which is a light oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta; R.I.I.

