SSE (SSE) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note released on Monday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded SSE to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,203 ($15.72) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on SSE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,350.38 ($17.65).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.61) on Monday. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31).

SSE (LON:SSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Peter Lynas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £33,510 ($43,786.75).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

