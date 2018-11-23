STAAR Surgical (STAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,698.00 and a beta of 2.05. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 367.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.