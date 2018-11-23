Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $156,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $202,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $207,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

Stamps.com stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $223,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $286,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $624,025.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

