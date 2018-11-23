State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,788 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,039,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after acquiring an additional 160,294 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carvana by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carvana by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 230,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $929,085.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,767,412.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $58,212,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,882,830 shares of company stock worth $170,314,518. Insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

