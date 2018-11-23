State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,274 Shares of Tejon Ranch (TRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,354 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tejon Ranch worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 107,569 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,374 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 190,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,920 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRC. TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tejon Ranch from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

TRC opened at $18.18 on Friday. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.10 million, a PE ratio of 113.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

