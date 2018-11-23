State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,405,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,084,000 after acquiring an additional 251,861 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

