Stephen Yoo Sells 20,414 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Stephen Yoo sold 20,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,215,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Yoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Stephen Yoo sold 20,414 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,273,221.18.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Stephen Yoo sold 20,414 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $1,230,555.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -0.49. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 137.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regenxbio by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $171,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

