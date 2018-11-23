Steris PLC (STE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 480.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,111,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE STE opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.03. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.14 million. Steris had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Steris PLC (STE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/steris-plc-ste-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.