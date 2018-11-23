Steven T. Boyer Purchases 1,200 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Steven T. Boyer purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MPB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The stock has a market cap of $225.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12,689.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/steven-t-boyer-purchases-1200-shares-of-mid-penn-bancorp-inc-mpb-stock.html.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.