Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Barrick Gold (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 64,518 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 911% compared to the average daily volume of 6,383 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,428,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 5,332,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 240,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 565,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 541,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE ABX opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.57. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABX. TD Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Barrick Gold (ABX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-put-options-on-barrick-gold-abx.html.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.