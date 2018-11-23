Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ensco Call Options (ESV)

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the typical volume of 1,198 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

In other Ensco news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $249,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,453,455 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $221,091,000 after acquiring an additional 368,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,626,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $250,048,000 after acquiring an additional 663,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after acquiring an additional 846,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ensco by 7.2% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,197,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $153,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ensco stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Ensco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensco will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

