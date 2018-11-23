Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 48.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $271,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $722,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.64 per share, with a total value of $101,556.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,952.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

