Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Tribune (TRCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tribune were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tribune by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Tribune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tribune by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tribune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TRCO stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Tribune has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Tribune’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

