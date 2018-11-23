Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 22.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 25.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 4,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $217,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $436,415.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

