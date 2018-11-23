StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 240.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. National Securities lifted their price objective on StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

BANX opened at $20.91 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.35.

StoneCastle Financial Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

