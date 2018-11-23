StorageVault Canada Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Director John C. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$26,200.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

