Storj Price Hits $0.16 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Storj has a total market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $566,148.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00003708 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Tidex, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00127541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00191462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.08601671 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, OKEx, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Liquid, Tidex, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Poloniex, IDAX, CoinTiger, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.