Streamr DATAcoin Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, DragonEX, BitForex and Binance. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $652,557.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00128759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00198318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.10 or 0.08605671 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009358 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC, BitForex, Bancor Network, Coinone, DragonEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

