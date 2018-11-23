Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Hits $175,295.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, Binance and COSS. Substratum has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and $175,295.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00127662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00191770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.09050490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009279 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, COSS, OKEx, Tidex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bitbns and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

