Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $26.73.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,066,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100,969 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 178,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.