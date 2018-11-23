Suffolk Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,380 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/suffolk-capital-management-llc-has-308000-stake-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.