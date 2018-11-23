Suffolk Capital Management LLC Sells 37,465 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.9% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Citigroup by 82.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.51.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

