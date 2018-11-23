Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,533 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Snap-on worth $32,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 101.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

