Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $33,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian Carson purchased 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.34 per share, with a total value of $313,885.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,845.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

