Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $478.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.05 million and the lowest is $451.60 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $490.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.