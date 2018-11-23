Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.96 Million

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $478.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.05 million and the lowest is $451.60 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $490.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply