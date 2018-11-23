Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will announce $4.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 million. Superior Drilling Products reported sales of $3.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $19.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 million to $19.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $22.44 million to $25.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

