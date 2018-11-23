SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (SWGAY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Societe Generale upgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. SWATCH Grp AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group Ltd manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

