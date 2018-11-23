SwftCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.54 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00127101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00198501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.08611374 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009324 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

