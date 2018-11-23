Swiss National Bank Has $43.65 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $43,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,312,000 after acquiring an additional 112,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 131.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 564,954 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $113.00 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,987.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Has $43.65 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/swiss-national-bank-has-43-65-million-stake-in-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.